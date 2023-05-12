Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Alabama lawmakers and citizens react to Title 42 ending

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the clock winding down before Title 42 runs out, many Alabama lawmakers believe the country is at a tipping point.

“Title 42 is set to expire tomorrow bringing not a surge but an invasion of illegal immigrants that our communities hospitals, schools, and law enforcement officials simply can’t handle.”

Alabama state representative Dale Strong characterized the southern border as “under attack.”

He said drug runners and human smugglers continue to exploit this administration’s border policy, a sentiment Senator Katie Brit shares in.

“When in the world is this administration going to wake up?” said Senator Britt.

Hilda Esguerra with the Alabama Hispanic Association believes lawmakers are doing an awful lot of complaining when they have all the power.

“I think it’s time for Congress to really get serious and stop using this as a political gain and fix once and for all the immigration situation,” said Esguerra.

She said immigrants coming to the States do so in an effort mostly to provide a better life for their families. She believes lawmakers simply need to buckle down.

“They need to put their boots down and their minds and fix this once and for all and to stop blaming that on the immigrants that come,” said Esguerra.

Representative Strong said he’s also in support of House Bill 2 called the “Secure the Border Act”, which will add stricter border control laws such as requiring the Department of Homeland Security to resume building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries believes this legislation will throw out children who are fleeing, in many cases, extreme violence and persecution.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

Latest News

Flights tours look to land in Guntersville
Flight tours look to land in Guntersville
Flights tours look to land in Guntersville
Flights tours look to land in Guntersville
Dale Strong makes statement on Title 42 expiration
Dale Strong makes statement on Title 42 expiration
Lauderdale County Schools
Waterloo School to go virtual on Friday