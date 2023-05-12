Deals
2020 murder suspect enters plea agreement, sentenced

Tayveon Sanderson,22
Tayveon Sanderson,22(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man charged with the murder of Sanchez Leslie in 2020 has entered a plea agreement.

On July 26, 2020, Leslie was sitting in an SUV on Jordan Lane when he was shot and killed. A witness on the scene claimed to have seen a car pull beside the SUV, shortly after words were exchanged the sound of gunshots filled the air.

On August 7, 2020, Tayveon Sanderson,22 was charged with capital murder.

After nearly three years, Sanderson entered a plea agreement. In this agreement, Sanderson plead guilty to murder, meaning the capital murder charge was amended.

Sanderson was sentenced to 40 years and is ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and other fees to the victim’s family.

