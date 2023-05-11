Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge

Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from jumping off a bridge. (Source: KCCI)
By Marcus McIntosh
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two police officers in Iowa are being credited with helping save a man from jumping off a bridge.

Officials released dash cam video of the rescue.

Senior police officers Destiny McGinnis and Tim Morgan saw a situation unfolding over the Des Moines River. A man was trying to jump from the East University Avenue Bridge while his friend was trying to stop him.

The Des Moines Police Department shared an interview with the officers after they stepped in.

“We ran over and Morgan grabbed him by his arm and then I grabbed his other arm,” McGinnis said.

The video shows the friend and the two officers pulling the man to safety.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said the officers responded the way they are trained to react.

“Our crisis intervention training. That’s de-escalation,” he said. “A lot of ‘How are we going to work through these tense moments?’ But there’s also that piece where you need to act now if you are hoping to save someone’s life.”

The man who tried to jump was apparently going through a mental health crisis.

“He said that he was upset. He lost his mother about a year ago,” McGinnis said. “He has been really upset about that. And just kind of told him he was done and he was going to end his life.”

Bethany Kohoutek, with the National Alliance on Mental Health, said help is at the fingertips of anyone who needs it by dialing 988.

“Any Iowan or anyone nationwide can call or text 24/7,” Kohoutek said. “They are connected with trained mental health professionals who can connect them with resources.”

Kohoutek said, no matter what someone is going through, suicide is not the answer.

“It is critical that people know there is hope, there is help, and you matter,” she said. “You are worth it.”

No other details were released about the man.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Tuberville explains comments on military abortion policy, white nationalism
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from...
WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge