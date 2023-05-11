Vehicle fire blocks portion of I-65

Deals
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Limestone County near mile marker 348 on Thursday.

The road will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. This story will be updated once further information is released.

