Staying in the 80s with scattered stronger storms this afternoon

By Eric Burke
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  We have a few isolated to scattered light rain showers leftover from last night’s thunderstorms to kick off the morning commute, watch for wet roads and some puddles when driving in to work or school. 

Morning temperatures are warm in the middle 60s with muggy conditions and some isolated areas of fog.  Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the low to middle 80s, winds will be from the southeast between 5 to 15 miles per hour.  Into the afternoon we will see more scattered thunderstorms developing, some could be strong to marginally severe with threats of locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail. 

It looks like the rain and storms will continue through the late evening and overnight hours with lows staying in the low to middle 60s.  Additional rainfall and storms will be likely for the early part of the day Friday.  Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, showers and storms should start to wrap up by the afternoon leaving us mainly dry for Friday evening plans. 

Mother’s Day weekend is looking hotter and humid with highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  Showers and storms will be expected both days of the weekend, but only expect some brief delays in your outside plans.  Next week stays warm with daily highs in the 80s and chances for rain showers and thunderstorms during each afternoon.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

