Scattered showers and storms through Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers and storms again this afternoon with heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Storms likely remain below” severe” criteria, but still strong and impactful. Temps in the 80s and humid. Showers & storms continue tonight with the same threats. Showers and storms continue through noon Friday, taper off during the afternoon and dry by evening. High temps Friday around 80°. For the weekend, there will be still a few storms Saturday and Sunday, but coverage will be much less and storms not as strong. Saturday would be the higher chance for storms, less of a chance for Mother’s Day. Hot temps this weekend, both days near 90° and humid. Remaining unsettled next week with daily shower and storms chances. High temps in the 80s.

