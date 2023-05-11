Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Road reopened after vehicle fire blocked portion of I-65

A vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Limestone County near mile...
A vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Limestone County near mile marker 348 on Thursday.(WIBW)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle fire closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Limestone County near mile marker 348 on Thursday.

As of 4:45 p.m., the roadway was back open. This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Tuberville explains comments on military abortion policy, white nationalism
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
Lanes reopened on AL 53 following single-vehicle wreck
Killen man killed in single-vehicle wreck