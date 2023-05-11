Road reopened after vehicle fire blocked portion of I-65
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle fire closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Limestone County near mile marker 348 on Thursday.
As of 4:45 p.m., the roadway was back open. This story will be updated once further information is released.
