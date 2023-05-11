Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Projects in downtown Huntsville to require temporary road closures

We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Projects at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Huntsville will require Washington and Jefferson streets to close on May 15.

Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Jefferson Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The projects will also require the I-565 ramps toward downtown to temporarily close.

Drivers are asked to use Pratt Ave. to access downtown, Huntsville Police will assist in traffic control.

Drivers are asked to use Pratt Ave. to access downtown, Huntsville Police will assist in...
Drivers are asked to use Pratt Ave. to access downtown, Huntsville Police will assist in traffic control.(COH)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase

Latest News

Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
Alabama health experts breakdown fine print of DEA telehealth prescription extension
Victim speaks out on alleged abuser’s capture
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Domestic violence victim speaks out on alleged abuser's capture