Projects in downtown Huntsville to require temporary road closures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Projects at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Huntsville will require Washington and Jefferson streets to close on May 15.

Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Jefferson Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The projects will also require the I-565 ramps toward downtown to temporarily close.

Drivers are asked to use Pratt Ave. to access downtown, Huntsville Police will assist in traffic control.

Drivers are asked to use Pratt Ave. to access downtown, Huntsville Police will assist in traffic control. (COH)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.