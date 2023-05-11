Projects in downtown Huntsville to require temporary road closures
Published: May. 10, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Projects at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Huntsville will require Washington and Jefferson streets to close on May 15.
Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Jefferson Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The projects will also require the I-565 ramps toward downtown to temporarily close.
Drivers are asked to use Pratt Ave. to access downtown, Huntsville Police will assist in traffic control.
