Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Newly proposed bill to prosecute abortion as murder

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly proposed bill could lead to women who get abortions, to face a murder and assault charge in certain situations.

Alabama’s current abortion ban focuses on the physician providing the abortion and not the mother. House Bill 454, also called the Equal Protection Act would change that.

Bill sponsor Representative Ernie Yarbrough believes this bill is essential to give the unborn their rights.

“We believe that nobody should be able, including the parents, nobody shouldn’t be able to take away the life of a baby without due process and equal protection, because that child is a person,” said Rep. Yarbrough.

The bill would allow prosecution of murder for those who choose to get an abortion, but Yarbrough said it isn’t likely due to the burden of proof needed.

This bill would allow duress as a defense in a prosecution for murder, but it would not protect against rape or incest.

“We would like to see justice brought to the person guilty of the crime of rape or incest, but that two wrongs don’t make a right,” said Rep. Yarbrough, “And so we certainly do not want rape or incest to ever, ever happen. But we want to, we want to bring a bill that acknowledges the fact that when that does happen, sadly, we wish that it never did.”

The bill would also expand the definition of “person” to begin at the moment of fertilization.

It would also not be retroactive, for any women who received an abortion prior to the passing of the bill.

Rep. Yarbrough emphasizes the bill is not a means to criminalize women but to serve as a deterrent for abortions.

He said he will also be working toward improving adoption efforts in the future.

Joe Reed with the Alabama Democratic Association believes this proposed bill is a farce.

“The way the Republicans are treating women and kicking them around, if they stop voting for them, they will stop acting crazy,” said Reed.

The bill will is expected to head to the House committee for review.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Person wanted in connection to shooting death of 9-year-old
Newly proposed abortion bill could lead to women being charged with murder
City of Madison
City of Madison launchs Parks and Recreation Survey
Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street