More Storms Tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Another round of strong thunderstorms will cross the Alabama/Mississippi state line around 6pm and continue to track east-northeast at 40 mph. Expect torrential rain and some street flooding. In addition to heavy rain we expect gusty winds up to 45 mph and frequent lightning. Pea sized hail will also be possible. It will be a muggy night with morning lows in the 60s. Another round of showers and storms will move in early Friday morning. We could have some localized flooding problems if the storms begin to stall out in the morning hours. By the late afternoon our storm chances should begin to drop. Expect a muggy weekend with isolated afternoon storms possible each day. Mother’s Day will be hot with highs around 90. Storm chances continue each and every day into next week.

