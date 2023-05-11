Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

More Storms Tonight

First Alert Forecast
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Another round of strong thunderstorms will cross the Alabama/Mississippi state line around 6pm and continue to track east-northeast at 40 mph.  Expect torrential rain and some street flooding.  In addition to heavy rain we expect gusty winds up to 45 mph and frequent lightning.  Pea sized hail will also be possible.  It will be a muggy night with morning lows in the 60s.  Another round of showers and storms will move in early Friday morning.  We could have some localized flooding problems if the storms begin to stall out in the morning hours.  By the late afternoon our storm chances should begin to drop.  Expect a muggy weekend with isolated afternoon storms possible each day.  Mother’s Day will be hot with highs around 90.  Storm chances continue each and every day into next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

Latest News

Showers and storms again this afternoon with heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and dangerous...
Scattered showers and storms through Friday morning
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Staying in the 80s with scattered stronger storms this afternoon