Man arrested in Moulton after leading police on chase

Rickie Shirah.
Rickie Shirah.(Moulton Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers arrested and charged a man on May 9 after he eluded police while driving a stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Moulton Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle was driven through a yard on Market Street where the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Eufaula, Alabama.

The suspect was seen swimming across a large pond before police lost sight of him in a wooded area. Multiple law enforcement officials and K-9 units were used to search the area, but it was suspended after a couple hours.

Later on May 9, officers received a report that another vehicle had been stolen. A man matching the description of the suspect was seen walking to a gas station. Officers arrived with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies and took Rickie Shirah into custody.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Shirah admitted that he took both vehicles and told them where the second vehicle could be found.

Shirah was charged with theft of property, receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief, speeding, attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended. His bond was set at $14,200.

