Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents who live on Joe Phillips Road are sounding off about fast drivers speeding down their road.

They say the speed bumps use to keep fast drivers in check, but ever since they were removed in 2020 to repave the roads, they fear someone eventually getting hurt.

Jessica Farsaci has lived on Joe Phillips Road for more than six years and says she is worried that someone using her street as a shortcut will hit her someday.

“This road is actually used as a bypass too, from County Line to Balch [Road], so people like to come through this neighborhood even though they don’t live here,” Farsaci said.

Teri Wilson has lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades and she has been adamant in getting speed bumps reinstalled.

“I don’t understand it because it worked. It worked, it slowed people down. I called, [and] I asked ‘Why are they not coming back?’ They said it slows down emergency vehicles. I drive around the hospital and there’s speed bumps,” she said. “They had at least three or four on our road, and we’ve had emergency vehicles come down the road,” Wilson said. “It’s not that often that that happens, but they weren’t exaggerated speed bumps.”

I reached out to city leaders about getting the speed bumps replaced and the city engineer said that in 2021 they conducted a survey that said Joe Phillips Road did not meet the minimum requirements to have new ones installed.

