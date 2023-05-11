Deals
Madison man arrested in Homewood for soliciting a child

36-year-old Ray Lawrence was arrested for soliciting a child.
36-year-old Ray Lawrence was arrested for soliciting a child.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Madison man has been arrested after traveling to meet with what he believed was a juvenile for a sexual encounter.

Ray Lawrence, 36, was arrested by the Homewood Police Department after he traveled to Homewood to Homewood for the encounter.

He has been charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

