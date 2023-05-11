Madison man arrested in Homewood for soliciting a child

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Madison man has been arrested after traveling to meet with what he believed was a juvenile for a sexual encounter.

Ray Lawrence, 36, was arrested by the Homewood Police Department after he traveled to Homewood to Homewood for the encounter.

He has been charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.