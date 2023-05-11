Lanes reopened on AL 53 following single-vehicle wreck
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash led to an hours-long road blockage in Madison County on Thursday.
The northbound and southbound lanes on Alabama 53 near Shady Grove Road were blocked and as of 4:41 p.m. have reopened.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.