Lanes reopened on AL 53 following single-vehicle wreck

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash led to an hours-long road blockage in Madison County on Thursday.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Alabama 53 near Shady Grove Road were blocked and as of 4:41 p.m. have reopened.

