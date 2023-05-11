Deals
Killen man killed in single-vehicle wreck

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An early Thursday morning single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County has claimed the life of a Killen man.

Daniel Dutton, 50 was fatally injured when his Kenworth tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Officials say Dutton was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on Lauderdale County 108, five miles south of Lexington. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

