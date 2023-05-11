Highlighting vegan cuisine in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Throughout the month of May, restaurants in Huntsville are participating in the Huntsville Vegan Chef Challenge.

This challenge gives restaurants in the area a chance to feature some special vegan menu items. Diners have the chance to try these items and vote for them to provide feedback about the dishes.

Many restaurants are participating, including Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro, Hops N Guac, Vujee Vegan and so many more! To find out all the restaurants that are participating in the challenge, click here.

