Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Express your love through words on Mother’s Day

Tiramisu Paperie has tons of options for gifts this Mother’s Day with cards, mugs, socks and more.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is important on Mother’s Day to take time to express your love for that special mom in your life.

You can express that love through gifts, and you can also express that love through words! If you’re thinking about doing the latter, consider a card from Tiramisu Paperie.

Tiramisu Paperie has tons of options for gifts this Mother’s Day with cards, mugs, socks and more. So, if you’re looking for a unique gift to express your love to mom this year, Tiramisu Paperie has you covered.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama