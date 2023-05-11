Deals
Crime Stoppers: Person wanted in connection to shooting death of 9-year-old

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez brings us this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police needs the community’s help in solving the November cold case of a shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old.

Kobe Theard was in his bed when bullets came through his home on Mount Vernon Road. Several of those bullets hit him and he was paralyzed.

On April 29, Kobe died from health complications. Investigators are working to identify the shooter but they need your help.

If you have any information on who killed this innocent child call Huntsville police.

Police are looking for the following people:

James Erskine is wanted for trafficking fentanyl into the Huntsville area.

Kenny Smith is also wanted on a trafficking charge but authorities say he brought in meth.

Willie Mason is accused of trafficking cocaine.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Pinchon is wanted on a domestic violence assault charge. Police say he cut his girlfriend multiple times during an argument.

Montez Holt is a convicted felon who, investigators say illegally had a gun in his possession.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

