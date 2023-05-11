City of Madison launchs Parks and Recreation Survey

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison Parks and Recreation Department has launched a survey for community input towards the development of recently acquired properties.

The input submitted through the survey will go towards developing “cohesive master plans” for the following areas:

The Hexagon Athletic Complex

Sunshine Acres on Mose Chapel Road

The community center (former Three Springs building

The survey will close on Monday, May 22. Click here to take the survey.

