Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

City of Madison launchs Parks and Recreation Survey

City of Madison
City of Madison(CoM)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison Parks and Recreation Department has launched a survey for community input towards the development of recently acquired properties.

The input submitted through the survey will go towards developing “cohesive master plans” for the following areas:

  • The Hexagon Athletic Complex
  • Sunshine Acres on Mose Chapel Road
  • The community center (former Three Springs building

The survey will close on Monday, May 22. Click here to take the survey.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase

Latest News

Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
Madison neighborhood calling for speed bumps to be added back to street
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Projects in downtown Huntsville to require temporary road closures
Alabama health experts breakdown fine print of DEA telehealth prescription extension