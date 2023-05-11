City of Madison launchs Parks and Recreation Survey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison Parks and Recreation Department has launched a survey for community input towards the development of recently acquired properties.
The input submitted through the survey will go towards developing “cohesive master plans” for the following areas:
- The Hexagon Athletic Complex
- Sunshine Acres on Mose Chapel Road
- The community center (former Three Springs building
The survey will close on Monday, May 22. Click here to take the survey.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.