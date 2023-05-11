Case involving Athens man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse bound to grand jury

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 77-year-old Athens man was in court on Thursday for an Aniah’s Law hearing and a preliminary hearing.

The case was bound to a grand jury and a judge will determine the bond.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Snake Road in Athens on May 8 for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators took Chas Stiles, 77, to the Limestone County Detention Facility for questioning, following the questioning, probable cause for the arrest of Stiles was found.

Chas Stiles. (WAFF)

According to an official with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Stiles was arrested and charged with human trafficking, sodomy, sexual abuse and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.