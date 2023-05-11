Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Case involving Athens man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse bound to grand jury

An Athens man was arrested Monday for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 77-year-old Athens man was in court on Thursday for an Aniah’s Law hearing and a preliminary hearing.

The case was bound to a grand jury and a judge will determine the bond.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Snake Road in Athens on May 8 for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators took Chas Stiles, 77, to the Limestone County Detention Facility for questioning, following the questioning, probable cause for the arrest of Stiles was found.

Chas Stiles.
Chas Stiles.(WAFF)

According to an official with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Stiles was arrested and charged with human trafficking, sodomy, sexual abuse and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama

Latest News

36-year-old Ray Lawrence was arrested for soliciting a child.
Madison man arrested in Homewood for soliciting a child
This was not the first time they had met face to face, but it is always an occasion whenever...
Lifelong pen pals meet up in Decatur
Hands Across Decatur providing trauma support group for those in need
Hands Across Decatur providing trauma support group for those in need
Non-profit providing resources for homeless people in Decatur
Non-profit providing resources for homeless people in Decatur