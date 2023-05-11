Alabama health experts breakdown fine print of DEA telehealth prescription extension

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Public Health Emergency declaration surrounding COVID-19 is set to expire on Thursday.

One thing that has been extended is access to controlled medications via telehealth. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency recently extended the flexibility regarding the prescription of controlled medications through telehealth appointments.

Because of the D.E.A.’s extension, the same guidelines will remain in place until Nov. 11, allowing telehealth practitioners to prescribe certain controlled medications without doing an in-person exam first.

Alabama health experts say that because there is an existing law, Alabamians will now have to see a doctor face-to-face before receiving a prescription through telehealth.

“Slight complicating factor in Alabama is that Alabama has a law in the books,” Jackson said. “It passed by the legislature last year that says in order for a patient to get a controlled substance prescription via telehealth, the provider has had to have seen the patient within the proceeding 12 months,” executive director of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama Mark Jackson said.

Those extended guidelines will not apply in Alabama when it comes to certain controlled substances, like medications prescribed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, opioid addiction and sleep or pain disorders.

According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health, those are not the only changes.

“There are some changes that will be coming with telehealth,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Those restrictions are coming back where the physicians or other healthcare providers that do telehealth will be required to make sure that they’re using a secure platform.”

Even though there is another step for Alabamians to get the medications they need, all of the health experts explained that telehealth is here to stay.

