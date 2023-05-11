Active Weather Through Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -. Additional storms possible overnight tonight. We warm up into the 80s again Thursday and expect another round of storms with more heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning Thursday afternoon and early evening. By Friday the storm activity should become more isolated and this trend may continue into the weekend. A hot weekend ahead with highs near 90. It will remain muggy and hot with isolated afternoon storm chances into next week. The driest day on the 10 Day forecast might turn out to be Mother’s Day.

