Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Wreck shuts down portion of Governors Drive

A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck...
A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One eastbound lane is open between Monte Sano Blvd. and Dug Hill Rd.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change

Latest News

A Tuesday evening crash is still impacting traffic a day later.
Intersection of Sparkman and Jordan still impacted by Tuesday evening crash
Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to a call regarding a man who was...
Two people arrested in Hollywood after threatening Dollar General Employee
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama