Wreck shuts down portion of Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One eastbound lane is open between Monte Sano Blvd. and Dug Hill Rd.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.