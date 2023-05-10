Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Victim speaks out on alleged abuser’s capture

Crystal Shannon says she and her family are finally at ease.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jesse Suggs of Lincoln County, TN is accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend Crystal Shannon in March of 2022. Shannon says that the attack caused her to spend multiple months in the hospital and endure two brain surgeries.

After a year on the run, Suggs was captured by law enforcement in Walton County, FL on Monday.

“It was a lot of relief. It was like a lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders. It was a bunch of relief knowing that my family, as well as I, was safe and he was behind bars,” says Shannon.

In April, Shannon received text messages from Suggs who threatened to harm her and her daughter. Shannon and her sister Tabitha say that their children are relieved most of all.

“The morning we got the call, they jumped and screamed ‘Yay! We can go outside and play now.’ They’ve [gone] back to their normal lives being kids like they should be able to do,” says Tabitha Shannon.

Tabitha Shannon would like to give her thanks to law enforcement for putting Suggs behind bars.

“We’re extremely thankful for all law enforcement and everything they’ve done to catch him. We appreciate Ardmore Police Department because without them we don’t think the case would be where it is today,” says Tabitha Shannon.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Domestic violence victim speaks out on alleged abuser's capture
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
Stiles was arrested Monday for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse.
Athens man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse
Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to a call regarding a man who was...
Two people arrested in Hollywood after threatening Dollar General Employee