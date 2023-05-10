Deals
Two people arrested in Hollywood after threatening Dollar General Employee

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to a call regarding a man who was...
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man was arrested at a Hollywood Dollar General Tuesday after he allegedly threatened an employee.

According to a Facebook post from the Hollywood Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a man who was threatening employees at a Dollar General Tuesday.

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department identified the offenders as James Southeard of Scottsboro and Elizabeth Roesner of Hollywood.

Southeard (left) and Roesner (right) were arrested Tuesday after police discovered...
When police searched Southeard they discovered two pistols and methamphetamine. Through a further investigation inside a vehicle, police discovered three more guns, drug paraphernalia and 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Southeard was arrested and charged with menacing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roesner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

