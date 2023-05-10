Take a scavenger hunt around the valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready to go searching for a red balloon around the Tennessee Valley next week!

The Red Balloon Scavenger Hunt from Matt Curtis Real Estate and Rocket City Mom is May 15-19. A red balloon was hidden somewhere in North Alabama or in the marketing material from Matt Curtis Real Estate and Rocket City Mom.

A new clue will be released each day starting May 15 to help you find the balloon! The first person to find the red balloon and show proof they found it will win $500 in cash and $500 in prizes.

To learn more, click here.

