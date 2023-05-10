RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The people of Madison voted today on whether they wanted the city to be run by a city manager and the majority voted no.

These are the unofficial results:

YES NO 1,865 5,553

The City will now canvas the numbers and collect any provisional ballots to verify the count, the official count will come in on May 16.

Mayor Finley released the following statement on the results:

The City of Madison was happy to see engaged citizens for this election. Our community voiced its opinion to continue operating under a Mayor-Council form of government. We have a proven track record of success with this form of government, and we have managed growth and numerous projects for long-term progress. Your elected officials will continue to work hard for quality of life in Madison. Whichever way you cast your vote, as Council and Mayor, we are encouraged in our community’s involvement with municipal government.

Since the majority of the people of Madison voted against a city manager, everything will stay the same.

Mayor Paul Finley will continue in his current role and the city council will remain unchanged.

If the majority of the people voted to allow the Madison City Council to appoint a city manager, Mayor Finley would relinquish his day-to-day duties of operating the city. A non-elected manager would take over while Mayor Finley would gain power in the city council.

The city would re-district and Mayor Finley would become a member of the council, who would be able to vote on city matters instead of just offering a recommendation. The changes would have taken place in Nov. 2025.

In late-2021 a citizens committee was formed by Finley that recommended changing the form of government to a council-manager form of government.

In Jan 2022, Madison Forward canvassed the city and asked people to sign a petition to bring in a City Manager. 900 people signed the petition which ultimately led to Tuesday’s special election.

Leaders with MF believed that the city manager position would have been beneficial and could have helped with long-term projects and growth.

The opposing party, Don’t Mess With Madison, believed that the city council-city manager form of government was a step backward for Madison. They argued that the position disenfranchised voters by taking their ability to vote directly for the person running the city.

NAACP leaders believed the city council-city manager form of government negatively impacted the representation of people of color in Madison.

