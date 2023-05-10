Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce

FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge
Modacure was arrested and charged with murder after shooting killing someone on Knight Road.
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show
WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’