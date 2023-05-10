Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

One killed in wreck on Governors Drive, Dug Hill Rd.

A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck...
A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that one man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday.

David Paulk, 59 was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the wreck and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road was closed after the wreck and has since been reopened.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase

Latest News

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ending
Learn what’s next as the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
A Tuesday evening crash is still impacting traffic a day later.
Intersection of Sparkman and Jordan still impacted by Tuesday evening crash