One killed in wreck on Governors Drive, Dug Hill Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that one man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday.

David Paulk, 59 was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the wreck and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road was closed after the wreck and has since been reopened.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

