More 80s Wednesday with afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have mainly fair skies overhead and some areas of patchy fog to deal with for the morning drive to work and school, morning temps are a bit more comfortable in the middle 60s.

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds through the late morning into the afternoon hours with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s, winds will be light from the southeast. An upper level disturbance will swing out of Texas later today and will bring us chances for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be stronger with gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

A few showers will stay with us overnight with mostly cloudy skies, lows will be in the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Thursday. Thursday will be a similar day with highs in the middle 80s and chances for scattered strong storms through the afternoon and evening. Friday will be partly cloudy and a touch cooler with temps in the low to middle 80s, isolated to widely scattered storms will pop-up during the afternoon again.

Mother’s Day weekend is trending hotter with highs in the middle to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Storm chances appear to be a little higher for Saturday, but as few showers and isolated storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday as well. The summer-like pattern will continue into next week with highs in the 80s, muggy conditions and more storm chances each day.

