Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night

A Tuesday evening crash is still impacting traffic a day later.
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after a multi-vehicle wreck sent four people to the hospital and cut power for some customers in north Huntsville.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Sparkman Drive and Rutledge Drive. The car failed to stop and the officers started to pursue it. The pursuit ended due to the “offender’s reckless driving.”

Shortly after the pursuit ended, there was a three-vehicle wreck near Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane. It was later determined the suspect in the “terminated pursuit” caused the wreck.

Jevon Wynter, 26, was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of an accident with injury, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Jevon Wynter.
Jevon Wynter.(Huntsville Police Department)

Wynter had previous felony warrants for obstructing justice using a false identity and attempting to elude a police officer. He also had six misdemeanor traffic warrants.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), four people were injured in the wreck and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage that impacted customers from Grizzard Road south to University Drive and from Research Park Boulevard east to Pulaski Pike was connected to the wreck.

