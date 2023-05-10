Deals
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so wildlife officials can safely and humanely move the animal.(City of Madison)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An alligator was humanely removed from the Zierdt Road area after it was discovered near an apartment complex.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Madison, officers with the Madison Police Department were dispatched to Zierdt Road Wednesday morning for a call regarding an alligator. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a six-foot-long alligator.

Police then called in wildlife officials and an alligator wrangler to humanely move the alligator to a less populated area.

The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so wildlife officials can safely and humanely move the animal.

