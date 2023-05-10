Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An alligator was humanely removed from the Zierdt Road area after it was discovered near an apartment complex.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Madison, officers with the Madison Police Department were dispatched to Zierdt Road Wednesday morning for a call regarding an alligator. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a six-foot-long alligator.

Police then called in wildlife officials and an alligator wrangler to humanely move the alligator to a less populated area.

The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so wildlife officials can safely and humanely move the animal.

