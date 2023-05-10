Local racing team celebrates recent success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The children who are part of the racing team at Mill Creek Elementary School have had a lot of success this season at multiple events.

The whole team joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about their success and what’s next! The full team has fifth graders and fourth graders:

Fifth Grade

Clark Asher

Eli Brown

Sophia Brown

Devansh Goyal

Lillian McFadden

Evelyn Mustell

Julius Whitehorn

Fourth Grade

Savannah Barnard

Tyler Barnard

Harrison Bock

Austin Brown

Peter Gosier

Jaiden Lawrence

Jack Niven

To see the car the team operates and to learn more about their journey, watch the video at the top of this page. The following are results from the team’s races this season:

Choccolocco Park Green Prix

First place Circuit

Second place Drag race

Third place Circuit

First place Overall Champions

Huntsville Cup

First place Circuit race

First place Presentation

First place Drag race

Second place Slalom race

First place Overall Champions

Trojan 30′s Race

Second place Drag race

Second place Slalom race

First place Circuit race

Third place Overall

First place Overall Champions

Greenpower Splash

Top 15 Overall

Fourth place Overall

Second place Overall

To learn more, click here.

