Local racing team celebrates recent success
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The children who are part of the racing team at Mill Creek Elementary School have had a lot of success this season at multiple events.
The whole team joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about their success and what’s next! The full team has fifth graders and fourth graders:
Fifth Grade
- Clark Asher
- Eli Brown
- Sophia Brown
- Devansh Goyal
- Lillian McFadden
- Evelyn Mustell
- Julius Whitehorn
Fourth Grade
- Savannah Barnard
- Tyler Barnard
- Harrison Bock
- Austin Brown
- Peter Gosier
- Jaiden Lawrence
- Jack Niven
To see the car the team operates and to learn more about their journey, watch the video at the top of this page. The following are results from the team’s races this season:
Choccolocco Park Green Prix
- First place Circuit
- Second place Drag race
- Third place Circuit
- First place Overall Champions
Huntsville Cup
- First place Circuit race
- First place Presentation
- First place Drag race
- Second place Slalom race
- First place Overall Champions
Trojan 30′s Race
- Second place Drag race
- Second place Slalom race
- First place Circuit race
- Third place Overall
- First place Overall Champions
Greenpower Splash
- Top 15 Overall
- Fourth place Overall
- Second place Overall
