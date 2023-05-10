Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Learn what’s next as the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ending
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ending(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thursday will mark the end of the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration.

For the most part, it is business as usual for those who contract the virus and how it is treated. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the immediate impact is that insurance companies will no longer be required to cover the full costs of COVID tests.

“Depending on your insurance, if you were to buy an over-the-counter test or have a test at a provider’s office you may have a copayment, that’s traditional with the flu and that’s the case going forward,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty said the end of the emergency will not change much of anything for the hospital’s day-to-day operations. He said they have vaccines and tests that have been pre-purchased by the federal government, so until those runout, they will be free for patients.

“What does it change for us? Not much really,” Doughty said. “What we’ve seen over the last few weeks is that the numbers of COVID has gone down quite a bit. People still need to be careful and if they are sick stay away from people and all those things but I think COVID-19 has just become a part of our daily life.”

Dr. Stubblefield said ADPH will still offer free vaccines and tests for the time being. He wants people to know that just because the emergency is ending, it does not mean COVID is a thing of the past.

“We continue to get reports of deaths,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “COVID-19 can still be a very dangerous disease for people with underlying medical conditions, advanced age, or with immune system problems.”

Doughty and Stubblefield recommend that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and seek medical care from your physician.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase

Latest News

First Stop new facility
New facility for Huntsville homeless community under construction
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
Saturn 1B bill tabled due to language about monuments
Land Trust of North Alabama officially conserves 10,000 acres amid recent donation
Land Trust of North Alabama officially conserves 10,000 acres amid recent donation
Changes in Praxis scoring system gives 32 graduates chance to teach