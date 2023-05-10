Learn what’s next as the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thursday will mark the end of the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration.

For the most part, it is business as usual for those who contract the virus and how it is treated. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the immediate impact is that insurance companies will no longer be required to cover the full costs of COVID tests.

“Depending on your insurance, if you were to buy an over-the-counter test or have a test at a provider’s office you may have a copayment, that’s traditional with the flu and that’s the case going forward,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty said the end of the emergency will not change much of anything for the hospital’s day-to-day operations. He said they have vaccines and tests that have been pre-purchased by the federal government, so until those runout, they will be free for patients.

“What does it change for us? Not much really,” Doughty said. “What we’ve seen over the last few weeks is that the numbers of COVID has gone down quite a bit. People still need to be careful and if they are sick stay away from people and all those things but I think COVID-19 has just become a part of our daily life.”

Dr. Stubblefield said ADPH will still offer free vaccines and tests for the time being. He wants people to know that just because the emergency is ending, it does not mean COVID is a thing of the past.

“We continue to get reports of deaths,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “COVID-19 can still be a very dangerous disease for people with underlying medical conditions, advanced age, or with immune system problems.”

Doughty and Stubblefield recommend that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and seek medical care from your physician.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.