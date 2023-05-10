“It’s a perfect year”: Guntersville city leaders prepare for HydroFest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With just over a month until Guntersville’s biggest summer event, Marshall County’s tourism department is still making preparations.

HydroFest is a fast-pasted boat race that brings many spectators each year. With the recent announcement of a new record-breaking course, Marshall County Tourism and Sports is expecting a larger turnout.

“From the fan experience, the race track will look and appear to be the same. However, we have stretched the turns. So, by widening those turns, we are still running a 2.5 mile oval, but we are now one of the fastest courses in the world. The expectation is that we will see some world records broken on our waterway,” says Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports.

Marshall County has experienced a wide variety of growth since the 2022 festival. The completion of City Harbor and hotels around the city of Guntersville is expected to bring more people to this year’s event.

“Our county as a whole, we’re seeing huge growth. We’ve had two hotels open that are brand new, the condos at City Harbor which provides a lot of lodging for folks who are interested in coming to HydroFest. Even if you’re just coming from Huntsville area or Madison and you just want to spend the night and have a good time with us, it’s the perfect year to do that. So we expect that we’ll have great crowds,” Norton says.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. They can be purchased at explorelakeguntersville.com.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.