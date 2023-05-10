Deals
Isolated storms later this afternoon & evening

First Alert Weather
Hazy sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Another warm day with increasing humidity during...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hazy sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Another warm day with increasing humidity during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms try and fire up during the evening. Storm coverage will be lacking, but locations that do have a storm can expect heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Mid-60s overnight. Thursday, another warm & humid day with afternoon storms. Mid to upper 80s. Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms. Low to mid 60s. Friday, partly sunny with widely scattered showers & storms. Mid-80s. Mother’s Day weekend, an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon each day. It will be warm and humid with temps near 90°. Remaining warm & humid next week with daily thunderstorm chances.

