Huntsville to host AHSAA State Soccer Championships through 2027
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Championships will remain in Huntsville through 2027, as announced Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Huntsville Sports Commission, the 2023 championships begin on Thursday at the John Hunt Park Championship Soccer Fields. This is the 22nd year the championships will be held in Huntsville.
Future championship games might be held at Joe Davis Stadium.
“The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Tournament brings some of the most talented athletes in our state to Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “Having AHSAA award the championships through 2027 affirms our commitment to being a premier sports destination. We extend a big Huntsville welcome to these student athletes and their families and wish them luck in the upcoming competition.”
2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championships Schedule
Thursday
6A-7A Semifinals:
Class 6A Girls
Randolph vs. Homewood (11 a.m.)
Briarwood vs. Montgomery Academy (11 a.m.)
Class 6A Boys
Fort Payne vs. Homewood (1 p.m.)
Calera vs. Montgomery Academy (1 p.m.)
Class 7A Girls
Sparkman vs. Oak Mountain (3 p.m.)
Auburn vs. Fairhope (3 p.m.)
Class 7A Boys
Huntsville vs. Oak Mountain (5 p.m.)
Dothan vs. Daphne (5 p.m.)
Friday
1A-3A, 4A and 5A Semifinals:
Class 1A/3A Girls
Susan Moore vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) (9 a.m.)
St. James vs. Cottage Hill (9 a.m.)
Class 1A/3A Boys
Tanner vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) (11 a.m.)
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. St. Luke’s (11 a.m.)
Class 4A Girls
Westminster vs. Westbrook (1 p.m.)
American Christian vs. St. Michael (1 p.m.)
Class 4A Boys
Westminster vs. Westbrook (3 p.m.)
Oneonta vs. Bayside Academy (3 p.m.)
Class 5A Girls
East Limestone vs. Springville (5 p.m.)
Marbury vs. Gulf Shores (5 p.m.)
Class 5A Boys
Guntersville vs. John Carroll (7 p.m.)
Elmore vs. Gulf Shores (7 p.m.)
Saturday
Championship Finals
Class 7A Boys at 9 a.m. (Field 1)
Class 6A Girls at 9 a.m. (Field 2)
Class 7A Girls at 11 a.m. (Field 1)
Class 6A Boys at 11 a.m. (Field 2)
Class 1A-3A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 4A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 2)
Class 5A Girls at 3 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 1A-3A Boys at 3 p.m. (Field 2)
Class 4A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 5A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 2)
