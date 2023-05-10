Huntsville to host AHSAA State Soccer Championships through 2027

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Championships will remain in Huntsville through 2027, as announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Huntsville Sports Commission, the 2023 championships begin on Thursday at the John Hunt Park Championship Soccer Fields. This is the 22nd year the championships will be held in Huntsville.

Future championship games might be held at Joe Davis Stadium.

“The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Tournament brings some of the most talented athletes in our state to Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “Having AHSAA award the championships through 2027 affirms our commitment to being a premier sports destination. We extend a big Huntsville welcome to these student athletes and their families and wish them luck in the upcoming competition.”

2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championships Schedule

Thursday

6A-7A Semifinals:

Class 6A Girls

Randolph vs. Homewood (11 a.m.)

Briarwood vs. Montgomery Academy (11 a.m.)

Class 6A Boys

Fort Payne vs. Homewood (1 p.m.)

Calera vs. Montgomery Academy (1 p.m.)

Class 7A Girls

Sparkman vs. Oak Mountain (3 p.m.)

Auburn vs. Fairhope (3 p.m.)

Class 7A Boys

Huntsville vs. Oak Mountain (5 p.m.)

Dothan vs. Daphne (5 p.m.)

Friday

1A-3A, 4A and 5A Semifinals:

Class 1A/3A Girls

Susan Moore vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) (9 a.m.)

St. James vs. Cottage Hill (9 a.m.)

Class 1A/3A Boys

Tanner vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) (11 a.m.)

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. St. Luke’s (11 a.m.)

Class 4A Girls

Westminster vs. Westbrook (1 p.m.)

American Christian vs. St. Michael (1 p.m.)

Class 4A Boys

Westminster vs. Westbrook (3 p.m.)

Oneonta vs. Bayside Academy (3 p.m.)

Class 5A Girls

East Limestone vs. Springville (5 p.m.)

Marbury vs. Gulf Shores (5 p.m.)

Class 5A Boys

Guntersville vs. John Carroll (7 p.m.)

Elmore vs. Gulf Shores (7 p.m.)

Saturday

Championship Finals

Class 7A Boys at 9 a.m. (Field 1)

Class 6A Girls at 9 a.m. (Field 2)

Class 7A Girls at 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Class 6A Boys at 11 a.m. (Field 2)

Class 1A-3A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 4A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 5A Girls at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 1A-3A Boys at 3 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 4A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 5A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 2)

