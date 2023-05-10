Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that grants were awarded to agencies that help low-income families with utility costs in Alabama.

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.

“Alabama’s hottest times of the year can hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills along with other needs on extremely limited budgets,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

The following North Alabama agencies received grants:

$1.6 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)

$5.58 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)

$1.38 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston)

$980,396 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)

The grants will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

