Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.(Julie Bennett | Julie Bennett)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that grants were awarded to agencies that help low-income families with utility costs in Alabama.

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.

“Alabama’s hottest times of the year can hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills along with other needs on extremely limited budgets,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

The following North Alabama agencies received grants:

  • $1.6 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)
  • $5.58 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)
  • $1.38 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston)
  • $980,396 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)

The grants will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change

Latest News

A Tuesday evening crash is still impacting traffic a day later.
Intersection of Sparkman and Jordan still impacted by Tuesday evening crash
A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck...
Wreck shuts down portion of Governors Drive
Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to a call regarding a man who was...
Two people arrested in Hollywood after threatening Dollar General Employee
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night