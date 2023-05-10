Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school

Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn a Associate of Science degree from the school before graduating from high school.(waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn a Associate of Science degree from the school before graduating from high school.

There will also be 50 high school students who will earn one or more short-term certificates from the college before graduating from high school. The following four students will earn degrees from Calhoun Community College:

  • Benjamin Blakely - Athens Bible School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education
  • Spencer Holley - Brewer High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing and General Education
  • Brylee Lake - Austin High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education
  • Laci Parham - Austin High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education

“This should come as no surprise that the power of dual enrollment is truly undeniable,” Calhoun Community College President, Dr. Jimmy Hodges, said in a statement. “Each year, our dual enrollment numbers increase within our area high schools, and each year we produce work-ready students to industry before they are even able to finish their high school diploma. These young people are learning hands-on skilled trades in all areas of technology, engineering, business, healthcare as well as cyber security, and are ready to enter the workforce immediately.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change

Latest News

A Tuesday evening crash is still impacting traffic a day later.
Intersection of Sparkman and Jordan still impacted by Tuesday evening crash
A portion of Governors Drive from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road is closed after a wreck...
Wreck shuts down portion of Governors Drive
Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded to a call regarding a man who was...
Two people arrested in Hollywood after threatening Dollar General Employee
Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck
Man arrested after wreck closes intersection of Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. Tuesday night