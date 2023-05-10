Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn a Associate of Science degree from the school before graduating from high school.

There will also be 50 high school students who will earn one or more short-term certificates from the college before graduating from high school. The following four students will earn degrees from Calhoun Community College:

Benjamin Blakely - Athens Bible School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education

Spencer Holley - Brewer High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing and General Education

Brylee Lake - Austin High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education

Laci Parham - Austin High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education

“This should come as no surprise that the power of dual enrollment is truly undeniable,” Calhoun Community College President, Dr. Jimmy Hodges, said in a statement. “Each year, our dual enrollment numbers increase within our area high schools, and each year we produce work-ready students to industry before they are even able to finish their high school diploma. These young people are learning hands-on skilled trades in all areas of technology, engineering, business, healthcare as well as cyber security, and are ready to enter the workforce immediately.”

