Financial expert talks financial planning, the path to wealth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The journey to 1,000 miles starts with one step and the same goes for your financial goals.

Financial planner, Jay McGowan from The Welch Group says setting goals is the key to setting yourself up for financial success.

“This will drive your momentum, this will drive your focus,” McGowan said.

The wealth management expert says goals help you gauge where you started, and where you are going and provides a useful analogy.

“You can’t really improve something that you aren’t measuring. It’s like a weight loss goal,” McGowan said. “If you’re not stepping on the scale every day, you have no idea whether you’re progressing through your goals.”

Setting goals also helps with capital allocation, and where you want to focus your finances.

“If you’re more focused on getting your kids through college, maybe you want to put more into a 529,” McGowan said. On the other hand, if you are focused on retirement planning, it’s important to beef up those accounts.

Another good tip is to write down those goals and revisit them often. This will help you stay on track.

