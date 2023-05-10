Deals
Athens man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Monday for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Snake Road in Athens Monday for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators took Chas Stiles, 77, to the Limestone County Detention Facility for questioning, following the questioning, probable cause for the arrest of Stiles was found.

According to an official with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Stiles was arrested Monday and charged with human trafficking, sodomy, sexual abuse and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

A judge will determine the bond for Stiles after an Aniah’s Law hearing.

