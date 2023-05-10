Athens man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Monday for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Snake Road in Athens Monday for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators took Chas Stiles, 77, to the Limestone County Detention Facility for questioning, following the questioning, probable cause for the arrest of Stiles was found.

According to an official with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Stiles was arrested Monday and charged with human trafficking, sodomy, sexual abuse and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

A judge will determine the bond for Stiles after an Aniah’s Law hearing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.