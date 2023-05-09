Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub and selling liquor without a liquor license in Decatur.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Cameron King and Ambria Ricks were arrested on May 6 at Club Levelz. Police determined King and Ricks were operating and promoting the operation, they were each arrested and charged with unlicensed sale of alcoholic beverages.

King and Ricks were booked into the Morgan County Jail with $300 bonds.

Club Levelz which was promoting liquor sales and exotic dancers was located in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue in Decatur which is a designated dry area of the county.

When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with multiple individuals including three attendees who were all under the age of 21. Police also located firearms, narcotics, exotic dancers and illegal alcohol.

Aside from King and Ricks, the Decatur Police Department made four other arrests Saturday including three who had active warrants, Alexis Burgess, Timothy Williams and Kendra Owens. The fourth person arrested was Donvian Wheeler who was charged with obstructing governmental operations, he was held on a $300 bond.

Left to right: Alexis Burgess, Kendra Owens, Donivan Wheeler and Timothy Williams. (Decatur Police Department)

