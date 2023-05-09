Muscle Shoals High School student arrested for making terrorist threat

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Muscle Shoals High School was arrested and charged for making a terrorist threat on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Muscle Shoals Police Department, the student allegedly made threatening comments toward other students at the high school. The threatening comments had been made by the student over the last few weeks, but school administrators were told for the first time on Tuesday.

The student was taken into custody by school officials and a school resource officer (SRO). The student was turned over to the Colbert County juvenile authorities.

The situation was investigated and there are no active threats toward the school.

