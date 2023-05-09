Suspect’s reckless driving causes multi-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck caused by a reckless driver.

According to HPD, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Sparkman and Rutledge Drvies. The car failed to stop and the officers started to pursue it. The pursuit ended due to the “offender’s reckless driving.”

Shortly after the pursuit ended, there was a three-vehicle wreck near Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane. It was later determined the suspect in the “terminated pursuit” caused the wreck.

The reckless driver had multiple previous warrants and more charges are expected.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four people were injured in the wreck and have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane intersection has been closed due to the wreck and will be closed for a few hours. The closure is due to powerlines/power poles down in the roadway.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage that impacted customers from Grizzard Road south to University Drive and from Research Park Boulevard east to Pulaski Pike was connected to this wreck.

As of 6:45 p.m., the power has been restored but crews are still on site performing repairs.

HPD is advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes. A WAFF 48 crew is on the way to the scene.

