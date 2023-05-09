Main Street Bakery bringing sweet treats to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in Hartselle craving a treat, Main Street Bakery may have just what you need.

Main Street Bakery has many different bakery goods such as croissants, fudge, cookies and more! Owners, Darren and Christy Urban, said they were excited to bring a bakery to Hartselle.

“We remodeled this building and thought this would be just a perfect spot for a bakery in this sweet little town,” Christy Urban said. “We love Hartselle and we love Main Street. So, we were very excited.”

Main Street Bakery is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. To learn more, click here.

