Huntsville City employee indicted on 25 child porn charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who had been working for the city of Huntsville’s General Services Department as a facility worker has been indicted on 25 counts of possession of child pornography by a Madison County grand jury.

Court records show Dana Coffelt, 46, was indicted on April 14 by a Madison County grand jury. The records show Coffelt was in possession of pictures or videos of a person under the age of 17 engaged in sexual acts or nudity.

Coffelt was arrested on May 4 and taken to the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

