Huntsville City employee indicted on 25 child porn charges

Coffelt was arrested and charged with 25 counts of possession of child porn.
Coffelt was arrested and charged with 25 counts of possession of child porn.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who had been working for the city of Huntsville’s General Services Department as a facility worker has been indicted on 25 counts of possession of child pornography by a Madison County grand jury.

Court records show Dana Coffelt, 46, was indicted on April 14 by a Madison County grand jury. The records show Coffelt was in possession of pictures or videos of a person under the age of 17 engaged in sexual acts or nudity.

Coffelt was arrested on May 4 and taken to the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

