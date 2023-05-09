Hartselle native becomes Crimsonette captain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Million Dollar Band Crimsonettes are an integral piece of the world-renowned band at the University of Alabama.

The University of Alabama’s marching band has been a tradition for the Crimson Tide for 106 years and it continues to thrive today. The Crimsonettes are a foundational piece of the band and a Hartselle native was just named captain of the Million Dollar Band Crimsonettes.

Chloe Holladay had dreams of becoming a Crimsonette ever since she was a child and now she is leading the group! Holladay joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to talk about her journey to achieve this coveted role.

