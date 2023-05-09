Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Hartselle native becomes Crimsonette captain

Chloe Holladay had dreams of becoming a Crimsonette ever since she was a child and now she is leading the group!
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Million Dollar Band Crimsonettes are an integral piece of the world-renowned band at the University of Alabama.

The University of Alabama’s marching band has been a tradition for the Crimson Tide for 106 years and it continues to thrive today. The Crimsonettes are a foundational piece of the band and a Hartselle native was just named captain of the Million Dollar Band Crimsonettes.

Chloe Holladay had dreams of becoming a Crimsonette ever since she was a child and now she is leading the group! Holladay joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to talk about her journey to achieve this coveted role.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
Modacure was arrested and charged with murder after shooting killing someone on Knight Road.
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Jesse Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back...
Tennessee man wanted for 2022 attempted murder arrested in Florida