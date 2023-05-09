Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus

AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some fast-food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings, select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company said it’s to boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

The company is partnering with Presto Automation, Open City and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a “significant” hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers.

Presto also lists Del Taco and Checkers as clients.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modacure was arrested and charged with murder after shooting killing someone on Knight Road.
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge
Jesse Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back...
Tennessee man wanted for 2022 attempted murder arrested in Florida
Eric Thomas was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-65 that began near...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect fired shots at deputies during stolen vehicle chase

Latest News

The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting