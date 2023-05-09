Deals
Fort Hood to be renamed after Hispanic general

Fort Hood is being renamed.
By KEYE Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KEYE) - Fort Hood is getting a new name.

The Killeen, Texas, base was named after a Confederate general and is being renamed after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The base will be redesignated Tuesday as Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents, served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and become a four-star general in 1982.

He retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service and died in 2017.

Fort Hood, long plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents, is one of nine Army installations being redesignated to remove Confederate names from military bases.

