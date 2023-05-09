Deals
Family of 9-year-old shooting victim speaks out after his tragic death in Huntsville

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reports.
By Sean Dowling
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family and neighbors of a 9-year-old boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting on Mount Vernon Road in November 2022 are speaking out following his tragic death.

Kobe Theard was paralyzed by the shooting and nearly five months later died from health complications.

Ervin Jackson, who has lived in the area for eight years describes the senseless killing as a tragedy.

Kobe Theard’s aunt, Angela Simpson explains what happened.

“He was in the bed sleeping and gunshots came through my sister’s house and two bullets hit him and one of them paralyzed him from the neck down.”

When Huntsville Police officers arrived, Theard was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He survived, but life changed for him. Simpson says he became paralyzed from the shooting and later died at the end of April from health complications.

“That we can’t see him! Like I went to my sister’s house this morning and the fact that he was not there and [he’s] usually there. It broke my heart. It broke my heart,” Simpson said.

Simpson says she hopes that whoever is responsible will take accountability.

“Grow a conscience and you know, admit to it because he did not deserve to be going out of this world like this!”

Longtime resident Ervin Jackson says the gun violence has got to stop.

“If we don’t do something soon to control the guns, we’re gonna lose a lot more. That’s just too young to die,” Jackson said.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says the case is still under investigation.

Kobe’s funeral will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Royal Chapel of Memories on Oakwood Avenue.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page which was set up to help cover the costs of the funeral.

